Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun said that the development of infrastructure in the state was extremely important to his administration.

Abiodun, at a function yesterday in Abeokuta vowed to maintain a policy of zero tolerance for potholes on township roads across the state from the next fiscal year.

According to him, some of the roads earmarked for rehabilitation include Abeokuta South and North township roads, Akute, Ifo, Ewekoro, Odeda, Obafemi Owode-Egba, Mowe-Ibafo township roads, Ijebu-Ode-Ago-Iwoye, Ijebu-Igbo, Ogbere-Iperu-Sagamu, Ogijo, Odogbolu up to Remo township roads.

Others are Sango-Ota, Igbesa, Ado-Odo, Agbara, Ilaro-Owode-Yewa, Aiyetoro, Imeko up to Idiroko township roads.

“We have decided that we will not be an administration that will be defined as that which has potholes impeding on its traffic movement. We are also paying attention to township roads and the idea is to begin to phase them out and we’ve begun by choosing those that are most strategic, those that we believe impact our people the most,” he said, adding that “our vision of ensuring that we have zero tolerance for potholes on township roads will be the policy of our administration.”

The Governor noted that the people of the state have gotten to a point where they feel that the government has completely disconnected from them.

Gov Abiodun ma “We have since realised that for the majority of our people if all we focus on are the improvement of our township roads, they don’t seem to care about anything else.”

He promised to place a premium on improving the state of township roads in Ogun.

Governor Abiodun emphasised that “If indeed we are going to be serious about attracting investments into Ogun State, it is important that our township roads, our connecting road between Ogun State and border states are in conditions that will facilitate people to move in and out of the State with relative ease.

“Our people have gotten to a point where they feel that government has completely disconnected from them because of the state of township roads. We are going to be placing premium on improving the state of our township roads,” he said.