Senator Dino Melaye on Wednesday fumed at the ill-treatment of a journalist and protesters who came out to voice their displeasure against Social Media Bill and Hate Speech Bill at the National Assembly.

Dozens of protesters who marched to the National Assembly complex demanding that the Senate suspends the bill were denied entry by police officers who barricaded the entrance.

A journalist was also assaulted while filming a policeman who was trying to prevent the protesters from gaining entrance into the Complex.

In a video shared by Dino Melaye, the journalist was captured narrating how his camera was seized and been maltreated by a policeman.

Dino waded into the situation and ordered the barrier to be removed or he should be arrested.

Watch the moment below:

We can not be intimidated in our own country. pic.twitter.com/5I2zU8eDW8 — Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@dino_melaye) November 27, 2019