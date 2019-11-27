U.S President Donald Trump has shared a photoshopped image of himself on his favourite social media platform, Twitter, dressed up as a boxer, with trunks and gloves.

The mercurial American leader gave no caption to the image, possibly leaving room to all kinds speculations as to the meaning.

Coming hours after he had what the Sun-Sentinel called a ‘Trump-Tastic day’ in south Florida, and amidst his impeachment probe by Democrats in the House of Representatives, perhaps Trump is warning traducers in Congress, he is not going to be anyone’s sucker-punch and that he is ready to fight.

Six hours after, he tweeted the image, it has only attracted 372,000 likes and 115,000 retrweets from the 66 million Trump followers on Twitter.

It has also attracted critical comments from some of the president’s followers.

“Trump Derangement Syndrome may be hazardous to your health.Please seek psychological treatment if you feel unreasonable rage”, wrote Dave Smith @davekrakatoa.

Here are some other reactions;

Picture number one is what @FLOTUS fantasizes about at night …picture number two is what she wakes up seeing every morning. #SorryNotSorry pic.twitter.com/mCD6jM3g9F — Renegade Cowboy🐾🐾 🌊⚓️🌊🐾🐾 (@Rene_gadeCowboy) November 27, 2019

TRUE CHAMPION! Only the truly stupid punch President Trump and don’t expect a counterpunch. He’s taken on dynasties, the swamp & the world… HE IS STILL STANDING! I stand in support of TRUMP! — CC (@ChatByCC) November 27, 2019

This is NOT NORMAL for anyone, let alone THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES. The last 3 years have not been normal. It's time for Americans to look past their party and think in terms of right and wrong. This isn't a game show; life on this planet is at stake. It's a thing👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/SQh8DQgdjf — Sally Deal (@SallyDeal4) November 27, 2019

I have already tweeted many times about how He is our Rocky (pt-4) President & Father! I knew it to be true deep inside my lower pancreas! Now He can get rid of His untailored, baggy, long sleeved business suits & show the world His rock hard America abs! — SemperFi Comic Guy (@SemperFiComic) November 27, 2019