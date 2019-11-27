Toronto, Canada Police said a 23-year-old man, identified as Samuel Opoku, faces a slew of charges for dumping buckets of urine and poop on people on three occasions.

The latest incident occurred Monday around midnight. A woman was the victim, according to Toronto Sun.

Police said the suspect was arrested around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Opoku is charged with five counts each of assault with a weapon and mischief interfere with property.

The accused is scheduled to appear at Old City Hall court on Wednesday.

The motive for the fecal attacks remained a mystery Tuesday night.

“The Toronto Police would like to advise the public of an arrest made in an assault with a weapon and mischief investigation,” Const. Alex Li said in a statement released Tuesday night.

The first of the two attacks happened Friday around 5 p.m. in a library at the University of Toronto.

“A man entered John P. Robarts Research Library located at 130 St. George St. and assaulted a woman and a young person and threw contents from a bucket, which was described as liquefied fecal matter,” Li said.

Investigators believe the same man entered Scott Library at York University, 4700 Keele St., around the same time on Sunday and once again tossed a bucket of liquefied fecal matter on a woman and a man.

Late Monday night, the same man allegedly approached a woman in the area of College and McCaul Sts. and threw a bucket of liquefied fecal matter on her.

Cops released images of a suspect and urged anyone with information regarding his identity to come forward.

“We have to get to this person,” Const. Victor Kwong said prior to the arrest. “If it’s criminal or if it’s a mental health situation — we can do that too.”

Kwong said the bucket used in Monday night’s attack was dropped at the scene and was recovered by police.

“We don’t know what this person is doing or where they’re getting this content,” said Kwong.

He said police have investigated similar incidents in the past.

“And they were more mental health events,” Kwong said. “We won’t know the nature of this or the motive until we further investigate, and apprehend the individual.”