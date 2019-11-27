The mayor of the town of Kissamos announced Wednesday that all schools will remain closed after a powerful earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale hit the sea area between the islands of Kythera and Crete, in southern Greece.

The tremor at 9:23 a.m. local time was felt as far as Athens.

According to the Athens Geodynamics Institute, the epicentre was located 258 kilometers south of Athens.

There are no reports of damage so far, Eu.greekreporters.com.

Local sites in Crete say that the tremor caused panic in the western parts of the island and in the region of Chania in particular. Nea Kriti reports that many residents fled from their homes.

Professor of Geodynamics at the University of Athens, Eftymios Lekkas speaking to iefimerida.gr said that the earthquake was at great depth and it is not likely that will produce aftershocks.

He also ruled out that it is linked to the deadly earthquake that hit Albania on Monday evening, killing no fewer than 21 people and injuring over 600.