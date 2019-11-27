Multiple reports in the British media on Wednesday indicate that Britain’s long reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth may step aside in 18 months time, when she turns 95.

There has been no formal confirmation of the Queen’s plan to retire by Buckingham Palace, but reports said Prince Charles is preparing to take over leadership of the Royals when the Queen withdraws at age 95.

According to metro.co.uk, the Queen’s oldest son met with his father at Sandringham yesterday to discuss the continuing fallout from his brother’s disastrous TV interview about his links to Jeffry Epstein.

Prince Charles’ key role in ‘retiring’ Prince Andrew from public life has fed speculation he is preparing to become ‘shadow King’, which would see him control day-to-day royal affairs while his mother remains monarch.

Her Majesty will turn 95 in 18 months – the same age at which her husband Prince Philip withdrew from his public duties.

There is talk among courtiers that she may use the milestone to allow her son to become Prince Regent, the Sun reports.