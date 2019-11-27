Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting at the State House, Abuja.
R-L; Minister of State, Power, Mr Goddy Agba; Minister of Police Affairs, Alh. Mohammed Dangadi; Minister of State, Mines and Steel, Dr Uchechukwu Ogah; Minister of State Education, Hon Chukwuekema Nwajiuba and Minster of State, Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting held at the Council Chambers, State House, Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE.
President Muhammadu Buhari presides over during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting held at the Council Chambers, State House Abuja. PHOTO: SUNDAY AGHAEZE.
L-R; President Muhammadu Buhari; Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami; Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono; Minister of State, Agriculture and Rural Development, Alh. Mustapha Shehuri; Minister of Communications, Alh Ali Patami; Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu and Minister of State for Education, Hon Chukwu Emeka Nwajiuba during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting held at the Council Chambers, State House Abuja. PHOTO: SUNDAY AGHAEZE.
R-L: Minister of Finance, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed; Minister of State FCT, Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani; Minister of FCT, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello; Minister of State, Environment, Lady Sharon Ikeazor; Minister of Environment, Dr Muhammad Mahmoud and Minister of State, Education, Hon Chukwu Emeka Nwajiuba, during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting held at the Council Chambers, State House Abuja. PHOTO: SUNDAY AGHAEZE.
Cross Section of Ministers during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting held at the Council Chambers, State House, Abuja. PHOTO: SUNDAY AGHAEZE.
L-R: Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleman Adamu; Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Paullen Tallen; Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Minister of State for Works and Housing, Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu and NSA Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting held at the Council Chambers, State House Abuja. PHOTO;SUNDAY AGHAEZE. NOV 27 2019
L-R: Minister of State, Mines and Steel, Dr Uchechukwu Ogah; Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed;, Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehinare; Minister of State, Power, Mr Goddy Agba and Minister of State Health, Sen Adeleke Mamora during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting held at the Council Chambers, State House Abuja. PHOTO: SUNDAY AGHAEZE.
L-R; Minister of State, Mines and Steel, Dr Uchechukwu Ogah; Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed; Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting held at the Council Chambers, State House, Abuja. PHOTO: SUNDAY AGHAEZE.
What do you think?