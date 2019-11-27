Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State House of Assembly has passed the state anti-corruption agency bill sponsored by Governor Seyi Makinde into law.

The bill was passed during Tuesday’s plenary presided over by the Speaker, Hon Adebo Ogundoyin.

The passage was sequel to the third reading of the bill and the presentation of the report of the Committee on Public Account, Finance and Appropriation read by its Chairman, Hon Kehinde representing Akinyele 2 state constituency.

Speaking on the eventual passage of the bill, the Speaker said the anti-corruption agency was aimed at controlling and regulating finances as well as preventing corruption among the political office holders, public servants and other residents of the state.

Ogundoyin said when fully operational, the anti-graft agency in the state would assist in attracting more local and foreign investors to the state as they would be willing to partner Oyo state.

The Speaker said, “The law establishing the agency has been so designed in a way that will not hinder or duplicate the activities of federal ant,-graft agencies, particularly EFCC And ICPC but will further complement their activities to completely rid Oyo State of corrupt tendencies and practices. If Governor Makinde could promise to present himself for probe by putting aside his immunity in case of allegation of impropriety, then the people of Oyo State and indeed Nigeria should be convinced of the readiness of the PDP led Government in the state to run a transparent and corrupt free administration”.