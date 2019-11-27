Proper role alignment between private sector and concentration on implementing the rule of law has been identified as the panacea for Nigeria’s growth and development.

Speaking at the event ‘Art of Technology’ at Ikeja on Tuesday, the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat noted that technology will significantly impact the ability of the State Government to enforce laws without giving advantage to anyone.

“It will be the same law for everyone. For example, our judges don’t have to give rulings writing in long hands just as LASTMA don’t have to be on the road to enforce traffic laws” he said.

While stating that Nigerians have the talents to unleash their potential in various sectors, Dr. Hamzat said many Nigerians who have international exposure and expertise must be engaged in rebuilding the nation, stating that ‘if China can do it Nigeria can too’.

Declaring that ICT can change Nigeria, the Deputy Governor urged “Techees” to embrace their environment adding that there is a need to change ‘our sense of entitlement,’ stressing that ICT allows people to do things repeated and predictably.

Commenting on the role of Nigerian Universities in the process of development, Dr. Hamzat averred that by emphasizing research and acquiring patents they can possess enough resources to be self-sustaining.

He noted that Nigerian Universities have not pushed the nation in the direction of growth, adding that nations that have made it did so because of their universities. “The university is the only avenue where you find educated people, and it is easier to disseminate and process information there,” he said.

He reiterated the need to maximize technology, he said: “Information Technology allows us to do things repeatedly and predictably, it is the way we can survive and move the nation forward”.

Dr. Hamzat further stated that the difference between Nigeria and developed countries is the rule of law and technology, “if you look critically at it, rule of law is a subset of technology, as technology hastens judges’ decision-making process, judgments are easily stored for future referencing and it enhances accountability and transparency.