A Nigerian prophetess, Blessing Chidinma aka Mummy B has revealed a warning message received from God for Nigerian cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky.

According to the Rivers state based cleric, if Bobrisky does not change his ways he would be incurably sick.

The prophetess who made the prophecy on her Facebook page also asked people to call Bobrisky’s attention to her message.

She wrote; ”Prophecy! Prophecy!! Prophecy!!! That was how I got a message from God during the 2018 election, many hated me because of that, but at last it came to pass. Any person that can reach Bobrisky should tell him the Lord is asking him to repent and change from his abominable ways, else sooner than later he would be incurablly sick. Thus says the Lord from Prophetess Dr Blessing Chidinma Prince, Mummy B Oyigbo Rivers State Nigeria.”

However reacting to the prophecy, Bobrisky stated that it is ridiculous and pathetic to see how much hate he has amassed by living out his originality.

The cross-dresser further stated that the Prophetess who is trolling him under the guise of spirituality will be the one to fall sick. He further described her as a schizophrenic patient.