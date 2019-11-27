Salisu Yusuf, the assistant coach of the Super Eagles will henceforth assist Rangers International Football of Enugu in their domestic and Continental engagements.

Yusuf will be assisted by former coach of Delta Force, Mbwas Mangut to take charge of the flying antelopes.

Rangers management board on Sunday sacked coach Benedict Ugwu and the entire technical crew following series of losses to MFM, Rivers United and Akwa Starlet (Dakkada)FC.

Addressing the team, Yusuf said that he was sent by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to assist the team till further notice.

”I am here to assist the team and I believe that they have all it takes to rule the African nation.

”In fact, it was after the Sunday incident that NFF sent me because they are interested in Rangers and the continental league.

”NFF does not want Rangers to stop at this stage that is why they decided to send a capable hand to manage the team,” he said.

Yusuf said that the players were among the best legs the country could boast of at the moment.

”These players are good but they needed a capable hand that can bring transition, understanding and communication in the team.

”What they need to do is to believe in themselves and with little changes in tactics.

”I am not coming to change things but to introduce some tactics and make the players believe in themselves,” Yusuf said.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Vitus Okechi said that Yusuf would stay with the team for the continental competition.

”That was why the NFF sent him because they are interested in the club and its CAF Confederation cup competition,” he said.

The commissioner said that the players are all good but needed a sound technical adviser.

”I believe that we are going to win Sunday match because Yusuf is a good coach and will bring out the best in the players.