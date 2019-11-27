By Adejoke Adeleye

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on Wednesday assured that his administration will begin negotiation with workers on the modalities of paying the new minimum wage.

Abiodun made this known at the official commissioning of the Permanent Secretariat of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Magbon, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He said that his administration had always prioritised workers’ welfare and would continue to ensure that the State civil servants enjoyed all the benefits due it.

He also promised to give positive responses to other issues in the state, most especially promises made by the previous administration led by Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

“Our civil servants are well attended to since we came to office. I have listened patiently and taken note on a number of your request, including the new minimum wage implementation and be assured that it would be given positive consideration,” he said.

He also assured that his administration would ensure that the promise made by the previous administration towards providing basic infrastructure for the 51-unit housing estate was fulfilled.

He called for the continued support of the his administration from public servants, saying: “On the promise that was made by the previous administration towards the infrastructure of your housing estate, let me assure you that it will be given very serious and positive consideration. All we ask for is the continued support, cooperation, dedication of all our public servants.”

National President of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria(ASCSN), Comrade Bobboi Bala Kaigama, represented by the Vice President, Comrade Kennis Ngene, thanked the governor for providing an enabling environment for the association to thrive in the state, adding that the commissioning of the secretariat was a legacy for the future.

Kaigama called on the state governor to look at the implementation of the new minimum wage and its consequential adjustment, saying that the association believed the state was capable of agreeing on terms that would positively affect its workforce.

Earlier in his address, the Ogun state Chairman of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, Comrade Bunmi Fajobi said that the association was able to complete the structure without any public fund, but through the leverage on the check-up dues and levies of members.