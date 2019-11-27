Liverpool’s pursuit of qualification for the Champions League last 16 will continue to their final group match after a 1-1 draw with Napoli on Wednesday night.

Dries Mertens swiped in an angled finish to hand the visitors a lead they defended past the hour mark on a difficult night inside Anfield.

But Dejan Lovren’s perfect header from James Milner’s corner on 65 minutes levelled for the Group E leaders and set up a fascinating finale.

The Reds were unable to find a winning goal, however, and will require a point from their trip to Salzburg next month to seal a place in the knockout stages.

Jürgen Klopp opted for three changes to his starting line-up as Joe Gomez, Milner and Mohamed Salah came in for the fifth game of Group E.

Xherdan Shaqiri was back in the matchday squad for the first time since late September after injury.