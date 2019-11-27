By Funmilola Olukomaiya

American media personality, model, businesswoman, socialite and actress, Kim Kardashian West, in a recent feature on the New York Magazine got real on life as a brand and her political awakening not without touching including her marriage to Kanye West and her Paris robbery.

Kim K, during her interview with The Cut Magazine, said, there is really nothing the general public doesn’t already know about her. Beginning in October 2007, she let the world in on her life with her family’s reality series, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”

Speaking on how her Paris robbery inspired her career change, Kim regarded her experience with helping her come to the “realization” of a new career opportunity: an attorney. “I truly think once I got robbed, it took something out of me in the best way,” she began. “All the things that really mattered to me then deeply how many bags I had, what car I drove … I still like all that stuff, but it doesn’t matter. It could go away. For so long, people have tried to partner me with things, but this was the first thing where I thought, ‘You know what? I want to go to law school. I want to help people. Let me work for the next ten years and build up my brands, and then one day, in ten years, just give up being Kim K. and become a lawyer.’”

Read the full interview here

Credit:

Photograph by @ruvenafanador

Story by @jonathanvanmeter

Styling by @luxurylaw

Makeup by @makeupbymario

Hair by @michaelsilvahair

Tailoring by @lucisewy