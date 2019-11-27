A Kaduna man, Alhaji Yusha’u Mohammed Kebbe has been docked before Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court, on an eight-count charge, bordering on conspiracy and criminal breach of trust involving multi-millions in Naira and dollars.

The victim was Kebbe’s childhood friend, an army general who appeared to have hit some questionable jackpot while on a peace keeping mission in Sudan.

The complainant, who the EFCC failed to reveal his full identity, alleged that in 2006 while he was in Sudan for a United Nations military operations, the defendant who is his childhood friend convinced him to invest in some projects that he was handling.

The military general that the EFCC shielded and called General A.K. transferred the sum of N80,000,000 and $156,200,000 for investment, safe keeping and settlement of personal commitments on his behalf.

The complainant through enquiries later found out that the defendant diverted all the monies for his personal use while all the efforts to recover them have proved abortive till date.

Count one of the charge reads: “That you, Yusha’u Mohammed Ahmed Kebbe on or about the 16th day of January, 2017 at Kaduna, within the jurisdiction of the high court of Kaduna, being entrusted with certain property to wit; the sum of $156,200, 000 (One Hundred and Fifty-six Million, Two Hundred Thousand Dollars United States Dollar) only, belonging to Major General K. A, and thereby committed criminal breach of trust; an offence contrary to Section 311 of the Penal Code Law Cap. 89 Laws of Northern Nigeria 1963 and punishable under Section 312 of the same Law.”

He pleaded not guilty to the charge, upon which the prosecution team, led by D. Ademu-Eteh urged the court for a trial date and for the defendant to be remanded in prison custody.

The defence counsel Y.A. Abass urged the court to grant his client bail.

The judge remanded Kebbe in prison custody and adjourned the case till tomorrow for hearing and possible ruling on the bail application.