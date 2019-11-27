Justice J.Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, River State has sentenced an internet fraudster, Charles Iwu to three years imprisonment with N400,000 option of fine.

He also forfeited the proceeds of his crime to the federal government.

The convict was prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Benin Zonal Office on a one -count charge of impersonation, having assumed a false identity of one Ana Tong , an American citizen on Facebook, through which he sent documents to unsuspecting ladies with the intent to defraud them.

The charges reads: “That you Charles Iwu (Alias Ana Tong, TrinH Ho and Tony LY) sometime between 2018 and June 2019 in Warri Delta State, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did fraudulently impersonate on your Facebook account the identity of one Ana Tong, an American and sent documents to unsuspecting ladies through the internet which documents you claim emanated from the said Ana Tong with the intent to obtain money from the ladies and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22(2)(b)(ii) of the Cybercrime ( Prohibition Prevention etc) Act 2015 and punishable under Section 22(2)(b)(IV) of the same Act.”

He pleaded guilty to the charge, upon which prosecution counsel, Austin Ozigbu prayed the court to convict and sentence him in accordance with the plea bargain agreement his counsel Lezina Amegua entered with the prosecution.