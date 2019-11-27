An unidentified Nigerian, wearing a mysterious handcuff, was rescued by the Philippine Coast Guard Wednesday morning after he jumped into the Pasig River.

More mysteriously, the handcuff he was wearing does not belong to the police.

According to a report by Coconuts Manila, village officials in Hulo in Mandaluyong City said they saw the man leap into the water at about 6am, radio station DZMM reports.

The officials called the Coast Guard, who then fished him out of the river and noticed that he was wearing handcuffs.

The Nigerian told the Coast Guard that before jumping into the river, he had visited a Makati police station but did not explain why.

He also didn’t say how he ended up in Mandaluyong, according to radio station DZBB.

He was taken by the Coast Guard to a Mandaluyong City police station where they determined that the handcuffs he was wearing did not belong to the Philippine National Police.

The Nigerian remains at the police station, where he is currently being questioned by the authorities.