An inquest has confirmed that a former X Factor contestant, Ariel Burdett, was found dead in her home in Leeds on November 12, with a stab wound to her neck.

The 38-year-old singer, whose real name was Amy, was credited with having one of X Factor’s most memorable auditions when she appeared on ITV show in 2008 but didn’t get past the audition stage.

Her death was first announced on Facebook by friend Reza Bagheri, with Police confirming there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

The pre-inquest hearing heard how employees of Ariel Burdett’s landlord went to her house on November 4 after concerns were raised about her welfare. Ms Burdett did not answer the door and they showed up again 8 days later with a locksmith who helped them gain access into the property.

Inside the house, they found Ariel Burdett with an incised wound to the neck.

Friends of Burdett have taken to social media to post tributes while claiming she “struggled” before her death.

Speaking to Sun Online Andrew Smalling, 35, who knew Amy from the Chemic Tavern pub, in Wodehouse, Leeds, said: “We were shocked when we heard she’d died. She’d struggled with demons for a while.

Andrew said that he believed Ariel wished she hadn’t auditioned for the X Factor in 2008, explaining: “I think she regretted appearing on X Factor because she’s actually a decent musician and it sort of tainted her.”