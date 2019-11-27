Adeyemi Ikuforiji, the former Speaker of the Lagos State house of Assembly will today be arraigned before Justice Muhammed Liman of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi.
Ikuforiji, who charged with money laundering offences involving N338m.
Details later.
Wednesday, November 27, 2019 9:39 am
Adeyemi Ikuforiji, the former Speaker of the Lagos State house of Assembly will today be arraigned before Justice Muhammed Liman of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi.
Ikuforiji, who charged with money laundering offences involving N338m.
Details later.
What do you think?