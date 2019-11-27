President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, who turns 60 on Nov. 27.

The President’s congratulatory message is conveyed through a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Buhari also extended felicitations to the family, friends and colleagues of Shehu, who has been serving as media aide since 2015.

“I salute you on the milestone. You deserve every good thing that can come your way. You stand in for me at very crucial times, and I congratulate you,” the president said.

He prayed that almighty God would give Shehu longer life in good health and that he will continue to serve the country to the best of his ability.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the State House Press Corps also felicitated with the presidential aide at a brief ceremony at the State House, Abuja, on Wednesday.

Speaking on behalf of the correspondents, the Chairman of the Corps, Malam Ubale Musa, congratulated Shehu and prayed for good health and more wisdom for the renowned journalist.

In his remarks, Shehu thanked the State House correspondents for their love and concern and pledged that the Media Unit of the State House would continue to partner with them in promoting the activities of the government for the general good of the country.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of Birthday Card, signed by members of the Corps, to the celebrant by Musa.