President Muhammadu Buhari has sued for the immediate cessation of hostilities in Boki LGA in Cross River State, in eastern Nigeria.

According to Garba Shehu, his SSA, Buhari strongly condemned the bloodletting, which has in the past 24 hours led to a yet to be ascertained number of deaths and arson attacks.

So far, there have been claims and counter claims as to who restarted the killings and arson between the neighbouring communities of Nsadop community and the Boje community.

While the origin of the mayhem is still unclear, President Buhari noted that no dispute or grievance is worth the violent snatching away of another person’s life.

“Nigerians must learn to live peacefully with each other and seek less brutish means of resolving conflicts. Our country does not need another war”, Buhari said.

President Buhari said that the country’s security agencies are already intervening to bring an end to the crisis.

He also made an urgent call on the Cross River State government and the Boki local government authorities to immediately look into the crisis and take action to ensure that this unfortunate situation is resolved both in the short and long terms.