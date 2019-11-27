By Okafor Ofiebor

A final year 500 Level student of Electrical and Electronics Department of the University of Port Harcourt, UNIPORT, Prince Digbani has allegedly committed suicide after drinking a deadly pesticide, Sniper.

The late student who had won two bronze medals for creativity and innovation in projects was described by his friends to very brilliant. Lately, before his death, he was said to be withdrawn and refused to confide in his friends about his problems.

It was gathered from his friend that his character on Monday, while efforts to get him open up failed, as kept telling them, “you won’t understand”.

His elder brother, Godsgift, said the family is still in rude shock as to the immediate or remote of his alleged suicide.

“Prince is very intelligent, he has won laurels for creativity in Electrical and Electronics Department in UNIPORT and almost becoming an Assistant Lecturer at the Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Port Harcourt. We are shocked and frustrated, we are disappointed. The family is looking up to the Police. There must be motive that propelled him to do this.

“We want to know what really happened that led to this tragedy that has befallen the family. We rely on the outcome of Police investigations,” he said.

However, recounting his last moments on earth, a female student and his neighbour, who craved anonymity said “l suspected that something was wrong after I prepared soup for him and he refused to eat and refused to talk to me. But l suspected something was wrong.”

Rivers State Police Command and the authorities of UNIPORT had not reacted to development at the time of filing this report.