Nigerian indigenous rapper, Zlatan Ibile has released the music video for “Wake Up”, the first track off his debut album “Zanku”.

The video was directed by Dammy Twitch.

“Wake Up” is the first song on the 17-tracked album, “Zanku” released earlier this month.

The album consists of seventeen wonderful tracks, with productions from Rexxie, Spellz, Kiddominant and a few other prominent music producers.

He featured guest appearances from Davido, Yonda, Patoranking, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Papisnoop, Jamie Pyper and Barry Jhay.

Watch “Wake Up” below: