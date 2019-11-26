Tanzanian songstress Vanessa Mdee has opened up about her new relationship with Nigerian–American Hollywood actor Olu Rotimi Akinosho alias Andre from the series “Power”.

Vanessa, speaking in an interview with Millard Ayo, a Tanzanian blogger, showered praises on her new beau whom she says is the best thing that has ever happened to her.

Vanessa who seemed to be really overwhelmed by the love she has for the “Power” actor which was evident in the antics she displayed in the interview also revealed it took to her just two days to realize Rotimi is her husband.

She was very expressive about her love for him as she spoke really brightly for the handsome, multi-talented Nigerian.

“It took me just two days for me to know that he was my husband,” she said.

“You know when you are in love with somebody. Yes, I’m in love with him,” she added.

Rotimi on his part hasn’t said much about his relationship with Vanessa, but expressed his love for the Tanzania born singer via his Instagram. He shared a photo of Vanessa and himself all loved up on Monday, November 25, with “Her” caption.