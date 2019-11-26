Member countries of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), on Tuesday, met in Angola to assess the consolidation of security aspects for the implementation of the single visa system (UNIVISA) in the region.

According to a note released from the Angolan Foreign Affairs Ministry, the four-day meeting will also analyse the SADC juridical agreement, which establishes the single visa system implementation.

SADC wants to implement a UNIVISA to allow easier movement and accessibility of resort areas by tourists in the region and citizens of the region and to promote intra-regional trade.

The pilot phase of the SADC single visa system is currently being implemented by Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.