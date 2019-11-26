The 2020 budget of President Muhammadu Buhari will no longer be passed this week by the Senate.

The Senate had set November 28 target for the passage of the appropriation bill.

But Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, Barau Jibrin, told the Senate on Tuesday that the report was not ready.

According to him. the Senate should give him one more week to complete works on the budget.

He said the report would now be laid on December 3 alongside the details.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, approved the request and said that the report of the budget must be laid “unfailingly” by the committee next Tuesday so that the Senate could consider and pass it next week.