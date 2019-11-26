The Lagos State Government on Tuesday said it is making plans to grant amnesty to repentant criminals, cultists and to reform those with criminal inclinations. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this known while briefing newsmen after the State Security meeting at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “there is a programme coming up, hopefully before the end of the year to provide amnesty for cultists and people with criminal tendency.

“The security council believes we can open up the period of amnesty for them. We want them to come forward to turn new leave. I don’t want to use the word rehabilitate,” he said.

The governor also warned pipeline vandals and criminal elements hanging around the Atlas Cove and Tarkwa Bay to stop their nefarious activities or get out of the State,

Sanwo-Olu, who revealed that maintenance of peace and security, particularly as the year drew to a close was discussed extensively, said residents should desist from locking up their street gates, as such an act often impede security operatives and that if any gate must be shut at all, it should be manned by persons who could open them during emergencies. In his words: “We want to communicate with our CDAs and CDCs that closure of gates are things that we will review seriously because a lot of breeches occur. We want to keep all the gates open during the day and ensure that they are manned at night. If they are found under lock and key, notices will be given to them and thereafter such gates will be removed.” The governor pointed out that the Nigerian Army was currently conducting the 4th edition of its operation Crocodile Smile in the State and that Lagosians should not be alarmed at seeing many armed soldiers around them. He said the meeting also resolved that those planning to organise street carnivals should obtain permits from the Lagos State Police Command beforehand. Reiterating that the executive order on driving against traffic, popularly called “one way” still stand, the governor announced that all security operatives had been given marching orders to arrest offenders, and to also implement the restriction of motorcycles on some roads in the Lagos metropolis. He also warned drivers of articulated vehicles who often park on and under the bridges and under power lines to desist from the dangerous act. On traffic gridlock, Sanwo-Olu said government was on top of it, adding that “we are manning our traffic issues, the Nigeria Police will be working with the LASTMA and with our men in public works and also with our road construction to ensure that there is free flow of traffic in and around construction site. “We are going to restrict the operation of the men of the VIO to off peak period between the hours of 12 mid-day to 3p.m,” he said.

