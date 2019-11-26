The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Enugu Zonal Office, has secured the conviction of 15 internet fraudsters.

The were convicted before Justice I.N Buba of the Federal High Court, Enugu.

The convicts are: Isiah Nduka Alozie, Michael Chwuebuka and Njoku Chinedu, Attah Emeka, Chigozie Jude Okonkwo and Fabulous Chidiebere.

Others are Chinecherem Odikpo, Ejimonye Donald, Odunka Ike Nelson, Onuncha Jacob, Onyedika Maacha, Uzorma Sanctus, Wisdom Okeke, Igwe Chinonso and Okoye Pascal.

They are between 21 to 27 years and mostly students of various tertiary institutions across the zone.