Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, former Lagos State Commissioner of Police said most politicians in Nigeria do not believe in God and without fear they embezzle funds.

This was contained in a statement he signed and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Makurdi on Tuesday.

“Our politicians do not believe in God and the nothingness of this world. They don’t even think of death. Our democracy is turning into something else. We seem not to know what democracy even means. Many see it as a means to acquire wealth albeit by fraudulent and dishonest means,” Tsav said.

He said unless the courts expedite the trial of accused corrupt public officials and possibly convict them to serve as deterrents to others, many would continue to indulge in corrupt practice. He added that public condemnation without commiserate punishment by the law would not deter corrupt officials in the country.

“The fight against corruption has no impact on our people and that is why politicians are still fighting and killing themselves for elective offices. If the courts expedite the trial of accused persons facing corruption charges in various courts, perhaps their conviction will serve as a deterrent to others. This will slow down the urge and madness for corruption,” he said.