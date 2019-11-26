By Adejoke Adeleye

The 26 House of Assembly candidates under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ogun State chapter in the 2019 election, have call on other members of the party to come together to make peace and to harmonize ahead the 2020 wards, local and state Congress election.

Sunday Idowu Kalejaye, who spoke with newsmen at the party’s secretariat in Abeokuta on behalf of the candidates noted that they still recognized the leadership of the Engr Bayo Adedayo led executive and the candidacy of Senator Buruji Kashamu as their governorship candidate in the last election.

He said: “the PDP Assembly candidates in 2019 election recognized Senator Buraji Kashamu as our governorship candidate and leader; similarly, we recognized the Bayo Dayo led executive as the authentic PDP of Ogun State.

“On this, I want to use this opportunity to call on all the party leaders in wards to local level to commence their preparation for the 2020 congress for the purpose of victory.

“Finally we are calling on our brothers and sisters from others camps to team up with Bayo led executive to form a formidable opposition towards the coming local government elections and beyond.”