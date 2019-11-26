Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has revealed that he is not ripe to win football’s most prestigious individual award, Ballon d’Or.

The French attacker also said he feels he could win the award in the future as his career progresses.

The 20-year-old was among 30 players nominated for the award, with Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk favourite to to earn the trophy ahead of Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking with Ouest France about his chances of clinching the honour, Mbappe said he understands his chances are slim, adding that he didn’t win enough prestigious trophies to put himself among the favourites.

He said, “This year? You have to be realistic, I do not deserve it. There are players who have done more.”

“With PSG, we did not win all the national titles, in the Champions League, we disappointed.”

“Sure, at the individual level, I did win a lot of trophies, but football is not played alone and must accept it.”

“I still have time to win it, I’m in no hurry, it’s not something that haunts me,” he added.