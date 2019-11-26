The Lagos State Government has struck a deal with religious bodies on the registration of all churches and mosques domicile in the state.

A communique issued at the end of a meeting between the state government and the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council, NIREC, on Tuesday in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, and read by the Commissioner, Home Affairs, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf said the purpose of the registration was not to tax religious organisations.

Akinbile-Yussuf said the meeting agreed to have a database of all religious bodies in the state on a platform for ease of reference and communication purposes.

She added that the Ministry of Home Affairs would collaborate with the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources through Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA, to eradicate noise pollution emanating from places of worship throughout the state.

The commissioner said the meeting agreed that all religious bodies in the state would support Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s T,H.E.M.E.S agenda in order to aid rapid and even development in the state’s quest to become a Smart City.

She stated that the meeting agreed that religious bodies in the state would continue to co-exist peacefully and eschew violence and acts that could lead to wanton destruction of lives and property.

“The meeting has agreed that religious bodies will help government in community policing by monitoring, preaching, lecture and prayer against criminal acts in the state.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs will embark on training an re-training of religious leaders through conferences, seminars, workshop and lectures in order to assure development and inclusive governance in the state,” she said.

The commissioner also charged religious leaders to come up with solutions that would help tackle the menace of hoodlums in the state.