In line with the Nigerian Railway Modernization Project (Lagos-Ibadan section) with extension to Lagos Port at Apapa, the Lagos State Government will be closing down the temporary level crossing at Post Office, Agege at midnight of 27th November, 2019.

The temporary road was created to ease traffic congestion on the corridor during Ashade level crossing which has now been opened to traffic.

A statement from the Ministry of Transportation said motorists are hereby advised to revert back to Ashade level crossing road to ensure free flow of traffic.

In the same vein, the Lagos State Government will commence works on Ilupeju Bypass Road by midnight today 26th of November, 2019 and will reopen the road for use on Friday 29th November, 2019 in fulfillment of the THEMES Agenda of the Present Administration.

Based on this development, alternative routes have been provided. For road users driving from Oshodi to Ilupeju, should go through Oshodi Interchange Terminal 1, or through Oworonshoki Express way to connect to Town Planning way. Motorists driving from Mushin to Ilupeju are to make use of Vono/Olohunshogo axis to link Majolate by Ogunmokun Toll gate area/Kayode street, to link Oyewole and Tinubu road. Also any one moving to Mushin should utilize the same route but use Ogunmokun Street to access Oloosa or Olateju Street through Vono to Agege Motor road.

The Lagos State Government hereby appeals to cooperate as it takes steps to create proper road infrastructure that will ultimately improve the traffic situation of the state.