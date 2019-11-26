By Richard Elesho

The Kogi State chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has called on the State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello to institute a unity government in his second term.

This is contained in a congratulatory message by the association to the governor over his victory in the just concluded Nov. 16th election.

Chairman of the association, Dr. Kabiru Zubair, in the statement said the NMA was excited about the governor’s re-election because it was an opportunity for the New Direction Government to consolidate on its achievements in the health sector. The statement reads in part:

”The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) Kogi State Chapter wishes to felicitate with His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello on his reelection for a second term in Office.

”We equally facilitate with the Deputy Governor, Honourable Edward David Onoja, a most dependable ally of His Excellency.

”The NMA is excited because it is an opportunity for the New Direction Government to consolidate on the gains attained in the health sector in the last three years 10 months,” he said

He however, urged the governor to consolidate on the implementation of the Primary Health Care and Kogi State Health Insurance Scheme which the New Direction Government started in the first tenure.

The chairman also called on the governor to implement the corrected Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS), in order to retain and attract more doctors and other health care workers to the state.

This, he said, would help to retain and attract more doctors and other health care workers to the State civil service, which would subsequently promote secondary health care delivery in the state.