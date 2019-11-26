Kim Kardashian might dress less sexy from 2020

While fans may have been used to seeing bikini shots and revealing dresses, Kim K is having a fashion evolution.
“I have kind of had this awakening myself. I realized I could not even scroll through Instagram in front of my kids without full nudity coming up on my feed pretty much all the time,” she shared with New York magazine. “And I definitely contributed to that. I mean, one of my most iconic covers was the Paper Magazine one, when I was all oiled up and ripping my dress off.”
Kim added, “I also did think, like, Okay, I’m here in the White House and then the next day I was posting, like, a crazy bikini selfie. And I was thinking, I hope they don’t see this. I have to go back there next week.”
According to the law student, being robbed in Paris shifted her mindset that led to her desire to focus on what mattered most.
“I truly think once I got robbed it took something out of me in the best way. All the things that really mattered to me then deeply—how many bags I had, what car I drove…I still like all that stuff, but it doesn’t matter. It could go away,” she shared. “For so long, people have tried to partner me with things. But this was the first thing where I thought, You know what? I want to go to law school. I want to help people.”
What do you think?