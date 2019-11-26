Kim Kardashian might dress less sexy from 2020

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, Kim Kardashian announced that she would be dressing modestly by 2020 as she is more involved in family and her career as a lawyer.

While fans may have been used to seeing bikini shots and revealing dresses, Kim K is having a fashion evolution.

“I have kind of had this awakening myself. I realized I could not even scroll through Instagram in front of my kids without full nudity coming up on my feed pretty much all the time,” she shared with New York magazine. “And I definitely contributed to that. I mean, one of my most iconic covers was the Paper Magazine one, when I was all oiled up and ripping my dress off.”

Kim added, “I also did think, like, Okay, I’m here in the White House and then the next day I was posting, like, a crazy bikini selfie. And I was thinking, I hope they don’t see this. I have to go back there next week.”