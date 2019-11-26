Juventus manager, Maurizio Sarri, described his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo as ‘good’ after he was substituted in two games.

At his pre-match press conference on Monday, Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri was asked about Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese megastar missed the Old Lady’s last outing and was substituted in the two previous games. He responded to media speculation of a rift between him and Ronaldo.

Ronaldo was withdrawn after just 55 minutes against AC Milan in Serie A, while he was also taken off against Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League a few days earlier. The 34-year-old also missed Juventus’ 3-1 victory over Atalanta in the Serie A over the weekend.

Sarri told reporters: “I don’t know about the news that circulates in Turin, let alone in Spain.

“My relationship with the player [Ronaldo] is good, then if someone gets angry about being substituted, it’s a positive thing, especially if they have won everything and still have such great motivation.

“As I have said for 25 years now, I understand why players get angry about being substituted so it doesn’t make me feel hot or cold. It doesn’t surprise me.

“Yesterday he practiced with his team-mates, he’s improving, we’ll evaluate him between today and tomorrow”.