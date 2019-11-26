Nollywood actress, Elvina Ibru, on Monday said she would love to meet the robber who raped her in 2004. Ibru, who played the role of Mopelola in the blockbuster movie, “Lagos Bling” urged rape victims to speak out.

“I was raped by an armed robber in 2004. It wasn’t my fault and not an incident that warrants me taking up microphone about, so I set up an advocacy group to address it.

“The group is to manage the young and old ones who had been through the same ugly incident like me. I know if I had to go all out to the media about the situation, it will fizzle out.

“However, it is not something I have been silent about; I don’t know the person that raped me, but I will meet him again, I know I will meet him,” she said, in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria.

The multi-talented, actor, producer, director and writer urged Nollywood stakeholders to be professional in their conduct, adding that the industry needed the touch of core professionals.

“Although I can say that I am not a veteran in the movies because I just spiced up my acting recently, but I have been on stage for a long time.

“What I can bring to the table for my colleagues is that they must be professional with their jobs as much as possible.

“There are times that we need to up our games as actors, producers and other professions in the film making industry; we need to be professional and do things right.

“The fault in our movies did not just happen because we lack money, they also come with the way we handle things as professionals, though, money is also a big factor.

“There are other things that are attached to film making which we need to look at to move the industry forward,” she said.

Elvin Ibru was a guest and an anchor at the 2019 Future Awards held that the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos Island.

Afrofusion musician and the 2019 Grammy awards nominee, Damini Ogulu, a.k.a “Burna Boy” emerged the winners of the 2019 Young Person of the Year Future Awards.