By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerians have reacted to the Federal University of Technology Akure, management’s decision to expel six of its students who were caught on camera assaulting a 100-level student.

The students were seen in a viral video beating another student in an off-campus hostel on Saturday, November 16, 2019, over an alleged altercation with a school daughter of one of the bullies.

The school in a statement issued by the Institution’s Deputy Director, Corporate Communications, Adegbenro Adebanjo said their expulsion is a sequel to the recommendation of an investigative panel that probed the incident that took place in an off-campus hostel.

The expelled students are Popoola Olaniyi Agboola IDD/ (300L), Oluwadare Faith Tobiloba FST ( 200L), Nandi Yohanna Jessica IPE/ ( 200L), Ajuwon Tolani Emmanuella FAT/ (100L), Emmanuel Funmilayo Taiwo FAT/ (100L) and Alao Olabimpe Cecilia CSP/ (100 L).

Meanwhile, many Nigerians who took to social media platforms to hail the institution said the action against the culprits will send a strong warning to other bullies.

See some reactions on social media.

