By Taiwo Okanlawon
Nigerians have reacted to the Federal University of Technology Akure, management’s decision to expel six of its students who were caught on camera assaulting a 100-level student.
The students were seen in a viral video beating another student in an off-campus hostel on Saturday, November 16, 2019, over an alleged altercation with a school daughter of one of the bullies.
The school in a statement issued by the Institution’s Deputy Director, Corporate Communications, Adegbenro Adebanjo said their expulsion is a sequel to the recommendation of an investigative panel that probed the incident that took place in an off-campus hostel.
The expelled students are Popoola Olaniyi Agboola IDD/ (300L), Oluwadare Faith Tobiloba FST ( 200L), Nandi Yohanna Jessica IPE/ ( 200L), Ajuwon Tolani Emmanuella FAT/ (100L), Emmanuel Funmilayo Taiwo FAT/ (100L) and Alao Olabimpe Cecilia CSP/ (100 L).
Meanwhile, many Nigerians who took to social media platforms to hail the institution said the action against the culprits will send a strong warning to other bullies.
See some reactions on social media.
SheaButterNG said “#FUTABullies uploaded the video with the aim of obtaining Grammy award abi…..To think a 100l even joined them….oponu omo! CGP-less gehs”
@iam_gomez01 said “They came, they saw and they were conquered😂#AkureJohnWick #FUTABullies”
@eniola_opeyemi said “#FUTABullies shouldn’t have come to place at the first instance. Lessons learnt. Now can we review the babcock expulsion, it is unwarranted.”
@ChinaksChris_ said “The #FUTABullies should teach us all a lesson!!! Don’t join any fight you don’t know the Genesis, even if you do know, ask yourself will violence solve anything.”
@SUNLILY19 said “The power of social media cannot be undermined #FUTABullies”
@BenUgbana said “See the difference between the manner in which FUTA handled their #FUTABullies drama and how Babcock went about the sex scandal of a student. One took time to study the situation before passing judgement, the other believes a quick punishment for sin will uphold its standards.”
@greaterheights_ “I told you guys FUTA is a no-nonsense university. The #FUTABullies have been expelled. Education is not about knowledge but also in Character. The latter is key in this chaotic and animalistic world without law.”
@lakezWrites “Sadly, the story ended here. The #FUTABullies have been expelled, Justice served. Thank you all for lending your voices to this.”
What do you think?