By Taiwo Okanlawon

Former housemate of the just concluded Big Brother Naija, Victoria “Ella” Nnabuchi, popularly known as Ella has announced that she is quitting music, months after she featured in the popular reality TV show.

The 30-year-old singer who hails from Anambra state disclosed that she is giving up the dream because making music as an independent artiste in Nigeria is quite hard.

She further disclosed that she has been on a rough path lately and also had to pull in all her resources to take care of her sick mother.

Weeks ago, popular Abuja based businesswoman, Hauwa Saidu Mohammed also known as Jaruma gave the singer N600, 000 to get her mum an emergency medical care.

Ella who has been singing when she was 9 is a woman of many talents, she is a television presenter, voice-over artist, actress, and model. She is no stranger to the limelight. She was a runner up in season 5 of MTN Project Fame West Africa.