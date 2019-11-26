Hope Olusegun Aroke: executed $1m scam from Kirikiri Prison/caption]

￼The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, has arrested two prison officials for giving exaggerated medical reports that warranted jailed internet fraudster, Hope Olusegun Aroke, being given a referral to be treated outside the facility.

Arrested are Emmanuel Oluwaniyi, a Deputy Controller, DC, Nigerian Correctional Service, NCS, and Hemeson Edson Edwin, also a DC, in charge of Kirikiri prison medical facility.

The first suspect, Oluwaniyi, is the Controller, Kirikiri Maximum Prison.

Both Oluwaniyi and Edwin were arrested on Monday, November 25, 2019, by operatives of the Commission.

The suspects have given useful information to the Commission about their alleged involvement in the crime.

Aroke, also known as H.Money, had masterminded a mega scam to the tune of over $1m.

He committed the alleged crime from prison, using a network of accomplices.

Aroke was one of the two Malaysia-based Nigerian undergraduate fraudsters arrested by the EFCC towards the end of 2012 at the 1004 Housing Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos, following a tip-off.

Aroke, who hails from Okene In Kogi State, had claimed to be a student of Computer Science at the Kuala Lumpur Metropolitan University, Malaysia.

However, investigations by the Commission revealed Aroke as the arrow head of an intricate web of an internet fraud scheme that traverses two continents.

When Aroke was arrested, a search conducted by EFCC operatives on his apartment led to the recovery of several items such as laptops, iPad, traveling documents, cheque books, flash drives, internet modem, and three exotic cars – a Mercedes Benz Jeep, One 4Matic Mercedes Benz Car and a Range Rover Sport SUV.

He was eventually convicted by Justice Lateefa Okunnu of the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja on two counts of obtaining money by false pretence, cheque cloning, wire transfer and forgery.

He was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment on each of the two counts.