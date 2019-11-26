Nigerian record producer, singer, and Mavin Boss, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy has unveiled the newly built multimillion naira mansion tagged “Mavin Creative Studios” as Mavin Corporate Headquarters.

The music business mogul who also clocked 37-year-old today said the unveiling of the unique and magnificent office which is situated at Lekki, Lagos, is his birthday gift to himself as they are set to move in.

The singer took to his social media pages to share the video and photos of the interior and exterior decor of the building and accompanied it with a long note in the caption.

He wrote in the caption; “All glory to GOD for making me see another year. GOD has been soooo faithful to me. They say a fool at forty is a fool forever so Turning 37 today makes me feel like Jazzy you have only 3 more years to be a fool o lol ? ?????. As I get older I strive to make sure #Allisinorder with my business. So In addition to my birthday celebration, we at Mavin are also unveiling our new creative and corporate spaces.”

“We are happy to move to our new spaces. Mavin Records has grown over the years on the corporate and creative side which influenced the decision to relocate our business to two separate spaces with the corporate space in Victoria Island, Lagos and the creative studios in Lekki, Lagos.”

“The new spaces will help us ensure our teams are happier, further boost productivity and creativity as we continue to execute our growth plans. Thanks for the love and support always,” he concluded.

See the video below:

Don Jazzy co-founded Mo’ Hits Records in 2004. Following the closure of the aforementioned record label, he set up Mavin Records in 2012.