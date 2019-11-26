Multi-award-winning Pop singer, David Adeleke also known as Davido has cried out after misplacing one of his highly-priced diamond-encrusted eyeglasses on Monday.

The singer announced with grief on his Insta story yesterday that the eyeglass which is coated in diamonds and 14 karat gold,has gone missing, stating that he’s going to cry because he cherished it so much.

In a different slide, the music star reinforced his previous post by crying out in a way that suggested that the super pricey eyewear is nowhere to be found.

“My glasses nooo,” the singer’s post read on his Instastory.

Davido was spotted with the glasses which worth millions of naira for the first time at the naming ceremony of his son with Chioma, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

Following a quick visit to IceBox (a popular high-end online store), it was revealed the Price for the glasses tag of a whooping sum of N4,676,619.

The multi-talented singer who is currently promoting his latest musical album, ‘A Good Time,’ has demonstrated in recent times, his love for high-end fashion accessories.