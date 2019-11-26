Following the failure to release the convener of the RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore despite court orders, an Abuja Federal High Court threatened to jail the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi.

The Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu-led court had issued a notice of consequences of disobedience of a court order which is also known as form 48 on the DSS, before Monday’s session.

Ojukwu stated that Bichi will be found guilty of contempt of court if he refuses to comply with the court order on the release of Sowore.

The notice reads: “Take notice that unless you obey the direction contained in the order of the federal high court of Justice, Abuja made on the 6th November 2019, which ordered you to release the defendants/applicants in suit no: FHC/ABJ/CR/235/2019 forthwith, you will be guilty of contempt of court and will be liable to be committed to prison.

“A copy of the said order of court earlier served on you is hereby annexed for your on the spot reference.

“This court has been informed that even as of today, Tuesday the 12th November 2019 you are yet to comply with the lawful order of the Federal High Court by refusing to release the defendants/applicants namely: Omoyele Stephen Sowore and Olawale Adebayo Bakare (Mandate) in your custody.

“You are hereby directed to comply with the court order forthwith or you will be guilty of contempt of court.”