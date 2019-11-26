A 19-year-old tailor who allegedly stabbed a man stopping him from fighting, on Tuesday, appeared before an Ikorodu Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

The defendant, Ibukun Adegoke, who lives at No. 4, Dada St., Itu-pate, Ikorodu, was charged with assault occasioning grievous harm.

The prosecutor, Insp. John Iberedim told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov. 16, at 8:30 p.m. at Ita-Aro, Ikorodu. He said that the defendant stabbed Mr. Opeyemi Adeleye on the back with a broken bottle, causing him grievous harm.

Iberedim added that Adeleye was with a friend when a fight ensued between the friend and the defendant.

“Adeleye tried to stop them from fighting when Adegoke stabbed him with a broken bottle on the back. The offence contravenes Section 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015,” Iberedim said.

Adegoke, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. A. F. Afeez granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum. He adjourned the case until Feb. 6, 2020 for hearing.