China, on Monday, donated 250,000 Tunisian dinars (87,843 U.S. dollars) to Tunisia to build a mini-football stadium.

The donation agreement was signed by Tunisian Minister of Youth and Sports Sonia Ben Cheikh and Chinese Ambassador to Tunisia Wang Wenbin in the presence of other officials from the ministry and the Chinese embassy.

After signing the agreement, Ben Cheikh told newsmen that building this mini-football stadium is part of a government project aimed at building similar ones in most provinces in the North African country.

She appreciated China’s support for her country, which has covered many areas and reflects the deep ties binding the two countries.

“I thank the Chinese side for this great initiative that will enable us to launch this major project which should help the youth practise their hobby,” the Tunisian minister said.

Achraf Ben Salha, president of the Tunisian Mini-Football Federation, also expressed appreciation for China.

“This marks the beginning of the construction of several other stadiums in a number of populous cities in Tunisia,” he told Xinhua.

For his part, Wang reiterated China’s readiness to continue its support for Tunisia, highlighting the cooperation between the two countries that is long, solid and based on mutual respect.