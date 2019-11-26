President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted the 2019/2020 budget estimates of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to the Senate for consideration and approval.

Ahmad Lawan, the Senate President read the letter accompanying the budget estimates at the plenary.

The letter states: “In pursuant to Section 18 Sub Section (1) of the NDDC establishment Act, I forward herewith, the 2019/2020 budget estimates of NDDC for your kind consideration and passage by the senate’’.

Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP Abia), however, raised a point of order 43 on the proposed NDDC budget. He said what the presentation meant was that the budget would go to the relevant committees on Appropriation and NDDC, while some persons would come to defend the budget.

Abaribe said that the Senate had confirmed members of the board of the NDDC but they had yet to assume office. He said there was a tendency for the budget to be delayed since nobody would come to defend it.

“Having confirmed the board, the Senate should not entertain any illegal contraction coming to represent the NDDC. If we act fast, we will prevent disaster from coming and prevent delayed budget for NDDC that is involved in the development of the Niger Delta region,’’ he said.

Lawan, who sustained the order raised by Abaribe said that the Senate was receiving the 2020 budget of NDDC at the right time for the first time. He said that the next thing by law was for the appointment of the board members to take immediate effect so that they could defend the budget.