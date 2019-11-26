Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday banned the state’s Vehicle Inspection Officers, VIOs, from operating during the morning period.

The move is to curb traffic gridlock experienced during peak periods. It is believed that VIOs contribute to the gridlock as they normally stop vehicles during peak periods to demand for vehicle documents and made arrest.

The governor, who addressed newsmen after presiding over the Security Council Meeting at the State House, Ikeja said VIOs would now operate on the road for only three hours.

According to him, the officers would now operate between 12.00pm and 3.00pm.

“We are going to restrict the operation of the men of the VIO to off peak period between the hours of 12 mid-day to 3p.m,” he said.