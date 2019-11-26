Tiwa Savage has lost her personal assistant, Thompson, to the cold hands of death.

The 49:99 singer confirmed this in a statement released on her verified Instagram page on Wednesday.

Tiwa Savage shared a goofy picture of herself and Thompson and captioned it with an emotional message. She wrote: “Rest in perfect peace Thompson … I still don’t know how to handle this.”

Savage didn’t mention the cause or how the young man died.

However, Nigerian celebrities have continued to express their shock to the untimely death of the young man.

Reacting to the sad news, Kemi Atiba wrote: “Whaaaaaaaaaat??????”

Banky W could only express his sadness with two words, “Oh no,” while Waje wrote: “Omg! Oh my! rip dearest Thompson. Always ready with the most welcoming smile.”