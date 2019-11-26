American Pop superstar Ariana GrandeAriana Grande took a fall on stage while performing in towering heels when her boots gave way and she lost her balance, landing on her knees on Sunday.

The singer 26-year-old strutted down the stage at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida before losing her footing. She was quickly saved by one of her backup dancers, who lifted the pop star back onto the stage on stage.

Ariana Grande also made the fall stylish as she burst out laughing and that got applause from the crowd.

According to Tampa Bay Times, Ariana addressed the crowd after the fall, saying: “Thank you for making me feel loved when I fell earlier. I had to fall. It’s been 87 shows and I haven’t fallen yet, so it had to happen.”

She later took to Twitter to react to a video of her fall, writing: “oh my. at least i still made the button. i’m crying. things were going too well.”

This show at Tampa is the first Pop superstar show after she was forced to cancel her concert in Lexington, Kentucky, on Sunday amid a “scary” battle with a mystery illness.