President, African Development Bank, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina has called on the Federal Government to devote 20% of its earnings from the oil industry, to the science industry.

He has also asked the government to see if it could create a fund which would drive the country forward from a technological standpoint.

Adesina spoke at the 13th Convocation of Bowen University, stating that it was actually the university’s job to try and shift the country away from teaching and instead encouraged people to experiment, saying that they needed to put ideas forward for innovation.

Nigeria and the National Science Fund

“Nigeria really needs to set up an Innovation Fund and a Science Fund. 20% of the profit the country gets from oil could easily be used to push things forward and they could also power Nigeria, pushing them into the future,” he said.

He also listed other things that the country has to do, such as encouraging students to become businessmen, stressing that no matter the grades, entrepreneurship needed to be pushed more than ever before.

“Universities then become transmitters for knowledge as well as being developers from an entrepreneurial standpoint.”

Universities and Technologies

According to him, “certain industries in Nigeria are thriving. Take the online betting industry for example. Sure, even though Nigeria has a poor internet connection, this business sector has thrived, and it has even encouraged things like mobile payments too. This is pushing things forward, but it is also making the country somewhat of an innovation hub.

“A lot of people believe that if they are able to capitalise on this and if they are able to create incubators then more could be done to help those who really need it. Innovation hubs could even thrive, and this could then connect people who have ventured capital to angel investors. The doctor also believes that governments need to do whatever they can to set up a financial system that would be geared towards younger people. Instead of focusing on youth empowerment as such, people need to focus on investments for the future. Governments have to set up entrepreneurship opportunities for youths and they also need to be pushing the private sector too.”

In his words: “This will encourage local research, innovation centres, technology and so much more. A lot of these could actually be placed on university campuses. When this happens, universities could then have endowed funds which would be set up to invest in the future ventures of the students who take part in them.”

Adesina stated that universities needed to have an institutional arrangement that would drive innovation.

The AfDB president also said that developing universities, as it stands, was not enough and that patents also needed to lead businesses forward.

“This can be done in a supportive environment but if it’s pushed too hard then this could bring the whole thing crashing down,” he added.